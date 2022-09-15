Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 5.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corning Stock Down 1.0 %

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.60. 323,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,711,101. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Corning’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

