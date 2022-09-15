Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.53-$2.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.40 billion-$17.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.34 billion. Corteva also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $3.70-$4.35 EPS.

Corteva Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.18. The company had a trading volume of 32,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,425. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.51. Corteva has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Corteva to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.60.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 26.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.