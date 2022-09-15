Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Update

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,893,700 shares, a growth of 182.3% from the August 15th total of 670,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 286.9 days.

Several research analysts have commented on CJREF shares. CIBC lowered Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered Corus Entertainment from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.11.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJREF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.92. 90,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,346. The firm has a market cap of $378.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $341.07 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 8.77%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0466 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

