Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.11.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $2.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $341.07 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0466 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

