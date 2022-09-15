Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.28.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $508.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $529.35 and a 200-day moving average of $521.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

