CPChain Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week (CPC)

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CPChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. CPChain has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $100,871.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About CPChain

CPChain’s genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io.

Buying and Selling CPChain

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

