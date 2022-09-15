Credit Suisse Group Raises Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Price Target to GBX 735

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2022

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPYGet Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 735 ($8.88) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 680 ($8.22) to GBX 710 ($8.58) in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $722.50.

Informa Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of IFJPY opened at $12.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. Informa has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $16.92.

Informa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0637 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.45%.

About Informa

(Get Rating)

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.