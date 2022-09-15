Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $1.94 on Thursday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $2.55.
About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.
