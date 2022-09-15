Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $1.94 on Thursday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $2.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 18,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

