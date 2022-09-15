Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $66.36 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001617 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

