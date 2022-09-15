Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Short Interest Down 33.5% in August

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 449,300 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the August 15th total of 675,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Crew Energy Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of CWEGF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.33. 20,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,178. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWEGF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.