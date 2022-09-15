Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.00 million-$625.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.51 million. Cross Country Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.02. The stock had a trading volume of 22,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,708. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CEO John Anthony Martins purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,464.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director W Larry Cash bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,214.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John Anthony Martins bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,464.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,911,000 after purchasing an additional 350,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,358,000 after purchasing an additional 36,198 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 376,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

