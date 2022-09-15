CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $1,750,100.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.3 %

CRWD stock opened at $184.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.48 and a beta of 1.27.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

