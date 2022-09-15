CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank increased its position in CSX by 35.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 7.9% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in CSX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,527,808. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.81.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

