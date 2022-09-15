CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Price Target Cut to C$0.50

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$0.85 to C$0.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 222.58% from the stock’s current price.

CUB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut CubicFarm Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.25 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut CubicFarm Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of CUB remained flat at C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,102. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.67. The company has a market cap of C$28.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.71. CubicFarm Systems has a 52 week low of C$0.15 and a 52 week high of C$1.70.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

