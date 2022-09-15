Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Short Interest Up 71.9% in August

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 940,700 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the August 15th total of 547,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 719,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Curaleaf Price Performance

Shares of CURLF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $5.91. 178,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,558. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. Curaleaf has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $12.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CURLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Curaleaf from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Curaleaf from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.55.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

