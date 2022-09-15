Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Curtiss-Wright has raised its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Curtiss-Wright has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to earn $8.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $149.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.54 and its 200-day moving average is $143.56. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $113.90 and a 1-year high of $162.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of research firms recently commented on CW. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.