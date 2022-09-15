CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at MKM Partners

Analysts at MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.79.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Trading Up 1.1 %

CyberArk Software stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.20. The stock had a trading volume of 421,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,382. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 1.15. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.