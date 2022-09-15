Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Short Interest Down 86.5% in August

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 86.5% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.17% of Cyclo Therapeutics worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyclo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CYTH remained flat at $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 11,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,229. Cyclo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CYTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.08. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.00% and a negative return on equity of 111.75%.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

