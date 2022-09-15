Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $249,000 Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,110 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,501 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 180,042 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 198,776 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 28.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $64.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.