Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Lowers Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.2 %

TMO opened at $558.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $568.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

