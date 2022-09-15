Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Purchases 880 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 103.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $1,577,216,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 90,201.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 322,920 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 50.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,072,000 after acquiring an additional 270,023 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ASML by 40.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,395,000 after acquiring an additional 224,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $143,671,000. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $472.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $193.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $412.67 and a 52-week high of $890.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $556.40.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Argus began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

