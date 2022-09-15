Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 2,560 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Comcast were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Comcast by 911.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,106 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average of $41.97. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $57.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

