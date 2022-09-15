Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 3,645 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in V.F. were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 981.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen cut V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on V.F. to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

V.F. Price Performance

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $41.38 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $40.06 and a 52-week high of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.18.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

