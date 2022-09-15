Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 9,343 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,343 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,850,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,373 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,980 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $3,351,891,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $46.15 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $259.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

