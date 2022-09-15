Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating) were down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações alerts:

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential properties in Brazil. The company also provides consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.