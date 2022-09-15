Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 494,600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 741,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,946.0 days.
Dai-ichi Life Stock Performance
Shares of DCNSF remained flat at $16.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Dai-ichi Life has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $23.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73.
Dai-ichi Life Company Profile
