Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 494,600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 741,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,946.0 days.

Dai-ichi Life Stock Performance

Shares of DCNSF remained flat at $16.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Dai-ichi Life has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $23.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73.

Dai-ichi Life Company Profile

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

