Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2022

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Dakota Gold (NYSE:DCGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock.

NYSE:DC opened at 3.78 on Monday. Dakota Gold has a 52-week low of 2.78 and a 52-week high of 8.47.

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Homestake Paleoplacer, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and South Lead/Whistler Gulch projects located Homestake District, South Dakota.

