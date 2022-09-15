Dali Foods Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DLLFF) Short Interest Up 71.7% in August

Dali Foods Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DLLFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 840,400 shares, a growth of 71.7% from the August 15th total of 489,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dali Foods Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from 5.40 to 4.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dali Foods Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of DLLFF remained flat at 0.45 during midday trading on Thursday. Dali Foods Group has a 1-year low of 0.45 and a 1-year high of 0.51.

Dali Foods Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells food and beverages in Mainland China. The company operates through four segments: Manufacture and Sale of Household Consumption, Manufacture and Sale of Snack Food, Manufacture and Sale of Ready-To-Drink Beverage, and Others.

