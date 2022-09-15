Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to “Neutral”

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, FinViz reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.37.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DQ traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.70. 53,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,197. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $81.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average of $55.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Daqo New Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,127,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after acquiring an additional 745,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,147,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,753,000 after acquiring an additional 19,268 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 1,785.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,885,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,900 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,006,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,571,000 after buying an additional 70,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 829,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,181,000 after buying an additional 212,346 shares in the last quarter.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

