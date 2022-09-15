DDKoin (DDK) Trading 2.8% Higher This Week

DDKoin (DDK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $77,825.80 and approximately $296.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0455 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007151 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007809 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00013885 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004984 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004737 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00012156 BTC.
DDKoin Coin Profile
DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here.
