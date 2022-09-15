Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Trading 5% Higher

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) traded up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $351.29 and last traded at $351.15. 2,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 254,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $334.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.91.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.40.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $614.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total transaction of $1,022,287.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,289,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 40.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 389.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 11,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

