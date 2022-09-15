Defender Capital LLC. Acquires 131,000 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Defender Capital LLC. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 655.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,000 shares during the period. Bloom Energy makes up 1.3% of Defender Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.23.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE BE opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $181,882.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $53,048.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 354,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,238.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,347,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,848 shares of company stock worth $1,425,366 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

