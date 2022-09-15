Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.60-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.20 billion-$103.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.20 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.53-$1.79 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.43. The company had a trading volume of 142,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,695. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $61.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.65.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.