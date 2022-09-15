Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises IQE (LON:IQE) Price Target to GBX 45

IQE (LON:IQE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 40 ($0.48) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IQE Trading Down 0.7 %

IQE opened at GBX 35.65 ($0.43) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £286.86 million and a PE ratio of -9.14. IQE has a 1-year low of GBX 27.53 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 51.60 ($0.62). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 35.60.

Get IQE alerts:

About IQE

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.