Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Target Price to $23.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.50 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.37.

KeyCorp Stock Down 2.0 %

KEY opened at $17.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.63.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,794 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,364 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,188,000 after buying an additional 662,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

