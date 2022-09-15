Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) is M&R Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,224 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,593 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises about 3.1% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $11,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Devon Energy by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,049 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,220 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,129,550. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.94.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

