DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.23

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.23 and last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 75438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cowen reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.79.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%.

In related news, CFO Jacky Wu acquired 9,157 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,107,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,047,130.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 17,219 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 83,059 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 80,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 104,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,616,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,114,000 after purchasing an additional 270,780 shares during the period.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

