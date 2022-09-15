Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) is Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s 2nd Largest Position

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,994 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 9.1% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned about 0.62% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 578,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 171,551 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 74,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 37,766 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 663,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after buying an additional 433,056 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.61. 1,787,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,558. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average of $25.82. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $30.43.

