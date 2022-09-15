DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in DocuSign by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.70. The company had a trading volume of 90,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,673,933. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.85 and a beta of 1.23. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $288.50.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. William Blair cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

