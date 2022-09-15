Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.87 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.40 EPS.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.16. The company had a trading volume of 82,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,381. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.71 and its 200-day moving average is $157.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mantle Ridge LP increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,213,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,311,000 after buying an additional 156,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,293,000 after acquiring an additional 35,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

