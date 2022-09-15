Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,921,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,537,000 after purchasing an additional 125,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,938,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,388,000 after purchasing an additional 150,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.75. The company had a trading volume of 93,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,167. The firm has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.69 and a 200 day moving average of $82.11.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

