Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.27–$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.00 million-$77.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.81 million. Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.96–$0.88 EPS.

Domo Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ DOMO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.07. 13,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,226. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00. Domo has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $95.50. The stock has a market cap of $695.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.55.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOMO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

In other Domo news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,602.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,351,368.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Domo by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 33,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Domo by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Domo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,337,000 after buying an additional 60,090 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domo

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.