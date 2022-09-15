Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,904 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $21,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.02. 72,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,098. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

