Dundee (DDEJF) versus Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) is one of 80 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Dundee to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.6% of Dundee shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Dundee alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Dundee and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee N/A -28.16% -19.71% Dundee Competitors 18.43% 22.94% 10.40%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A Dundee Competitors 481 2640 3205 98 2.45

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dundee and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 24.98%. Given Dundee’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dundee has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Dundee has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee’s peers have a beta of 1.20, suggesting that their average stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dundee and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee $14.72 million -$74.22 million -1.29 Dundee Competitors $3.09 billion $514.27 million 12.37

Dundee’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dundee. Dundee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Dundee peers beat Dundee on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

Dundee Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises. Dundee Corporation was formerly known as Dundee Bancorp, Inc. Dundee Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Toronto, Canada with additional office in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.