Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.96.

DPMLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Dundee Securities upgraded Dundee Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of DPMLF stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.54. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Dundee Precious Metals ( OTCMKTS:DPMLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.30%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.