East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Update

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the August 15th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

East Japan Railway Stock Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:EJPRY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.85. 90,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,648. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76. East Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $11.73.

Get East Japan Railway alerts:

About East Japan Railway

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, casualty insurance, and dry cleaning and other agency services.

Receive News & Ratings for East Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.