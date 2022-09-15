Edgeware (EDG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $317,135.00

Edgeware (EDG) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a market cap of $7.08 million and approximately $317,135.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,350,167,832 coins. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware.

Buying and Selling Edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

