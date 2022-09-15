EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the August 15th total of 532,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 281.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

EDP Renováveis Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EDRVF remained flat at $26.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32. EDP Renováveis has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $28.15.

EDP Renováveis Company Profile

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

Featured Stories

