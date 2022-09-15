E&G Advisors LP Sells 1,200 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

GDX traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.74. The company had a trading volume of 34,497,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,173,775. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

