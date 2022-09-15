E&G Advisors LP Sells 3,000 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

E&G Advisors LP lessened its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 689.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:MUI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.37. 294,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,747. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.44.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

